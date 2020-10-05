Search
The Fundamental Debate on RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)… For or Against?

by Joshua Roberts

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) was reported 7.98% up in market trading on Friday. At $11.50 per share, the company is currently around 15.23% up year to date in the stock market. At the time of writing, RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) has a market cap of $306.25 million. The average transaction volume for RMG over the past month (328825 shares per day) is trailing its average daily volume over the past year by 189.25, which suggests market participants have been more active in this stock of late.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, RMG shares have risen 4.8%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 6.63%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where RMG shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at RMG shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for RMG is currently 75.74, which indicates that may be primed for a trend reversal or a corrective pullback in price. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 69.08, which represents another indication of a neutral outlook.

Assessing the Risk

We would also note that RMG has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 37.62%, or -19.91% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For RMG, cash levels are currently sitting at 0.71 million. That figure is balanced by 0.23 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 235.0 million and total liabilities sit at 230.0 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, RMG, is currently reporting 0.41 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 234.86 million in cash flowing in the door.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. , seated in 28.75 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of 0.05.

In terms of the median P/E ratio, we arrive at 216.98.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.

