Why Fitbit Inc. (FIT) Stock is Trading -0.15% Lower Today

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT) have slipped -0.15% since Friday’s close. First, let’s talk about the stock movement. The company report on September 14, 2020 that Fitbit Receives Regulatory Clearance in Both the United States and Europe for ECG App to Identify Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). As its trading volume on Friday dropped significantly and passed its daily average at 3.79 million shares. Before peaking at $7.26 per share as its 52 week high, the Technology giant hit all-time low of $3.30 per share in 03/18/20. As of Friday Trading, FIT trading high at $6.95 per share and has seemingly settled at around $6.87 per share, still up from its level of $6.75 at which it had traded for months.

Fitbit Inc. (FIT) has been in rally mode, as indicated by the relationship between its 200-day and 20-day major moving averages. That said, over the past 30 days, FIT shares have risen 2.11%. The stock has moved up 92.70 over the trailing 12 months, gaining behind the rest of the market by 407.11%. It has also trailed competitors and similar names by 41.24%.

Looking at Key Indicators

Naturally, a cursory survey of superficial price points from the chart don’t say a whole lot about where FIT shares could be headed. That’s why we need to dig a little deeper and check out what some of the most important momentum indicators seem to be saying.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.

With that in mind, here is a look at FIT shares from this perspective. The 20-day RSI reading for FIT is currently 62.39, which indicates that is not particularly expensive or cheap, and not predisposed to a reactive price movement based on this measure. If we look at the 20-day Stochastic %k measure, we find it at 81.30, which represents another indication of a overbought outlook.

Listening to the Analysts

Right now, FIT shares appear to be trading -6.67% under the average price target for one year ahead from Wall Street analysts, which is at $7.35. On average, Street analysts put their recommendation at 3.00, which is scored on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 representing a “Strong Buy” and 5 representing a “Strong Sell”.

That suggests analysts are neutral on FIT looking ahead over the coming 12 months.

Assessing the Risk

Risk is an essential factor in comprehensive investment analysis. One of the key factors that analysts consider in determining the systemic risk involved in a stock is called “beta”, which represents an individual stock’s volatility relative to the volatility demonstrated by stocks as an asset class, in general, as a function of broad market data.

FIT, for example, trades right now with a beta of 0.75. The rest of the market is normalized to a beta score of 1.0, which means FIT is less volatile than the average stock. By the same token, FIT should be seen as somewhat less risky for market participants than the average stock.

We would also note that FIT has posted average daily volatility over the past two weeks of 24.44%, or -0.12% more than it has scored on the same measure over the past hundred days.

The Fundamentals in Focus

As we now turn to the fundamental picture, we begin by analyzing it the way one might analyze a building: by starting with the foundation – the balance sheet. Without a strong foundation, the rest of the structure can’t stand.

For FIT, cash levels are currently sitting at 343.48 million. That figure is balanced by 493.74 million in current liabilities. To further round out the picture, total assets are at 1.04 billion and total liabilities sit at 612.16 million, granting a pretty thorough ground-up sense of the company and how it might withstand challenges ahead, should they appear.

In terms of recent free cash flow, FIT, is currently reporting -58.02 million, which represents a quarterly net change of 9.0 million in cash flowing in the door. In terms of operations, the company reported -49.47 million in net operating cash flow.

Looking at the revenue path, we saw last quarter’s top-line number come in at 261.27 million in total revenues, which represents a y/y quarterly change of 16.67, and a sequential quarterly sales grow of -16.70%.

That brings us to the real meat of the matter: the bottom line. Fitbit Inc. (FIT) yielded a gross basic income of 93.04 million, which comes on a Cost-of-Goods-Sold number registering at 168.23 million, seated in 267.87 billion total diluted outstanding shares, adding up to earnings per share of -0.98. Notably, the consensus view of analysts looking ahead to next quarter is currently at -0.1.

That allows us to round out this picture with a look at valuations. Based on this data, and the forecasts we have at hand, the coming fiscal year looks to be headed toward -0.62 in total earnings per share.

However, estimates are only guesses about the future. Both business and investment trends are more important to take into consideration.