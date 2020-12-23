Sberbank is again recognized as the best retail bank in the country

The best retail bank – projects “Finance is simple”, SberPay, “Educational loan”, “Pay QR”, Social ID, “Sber ID”, “Digital Garden”, “Telemarketing robot”, Take & Go, “Artists in SberBank Online”, ” Personalized ATM interface ”.

The best IT solution for a retail bank is the Sber ID project. This is a single account for convenient and secure access to the sites of more than 80 services of the Sber ecosystem and partners, including Citymobil, Delivery Club, Okko, SBER EAPTEKU and many others. To enter, it is enough to enter a phone number, and then confirm the entrance via a push notification that will come to the SberBank Online application; you can also enter by QR code. Sber ID uses reliable technological solutions that provide a high level of security.

The best social project – the projects Social ID, “Educational Credit” and “Finance is simple”.

The Social ID technology links any valid World card with a citizen’s social identifier, which can be used to receive non-financial services. This saves customers from having to open a new card.

The educational loan , which SberBank launched on new terms on August 25, 2020 in accordance with the Resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation, allows teenagers to get money to pay for education at the university of their dreams at only 3% per annum. Payment of the principal debt on the loan begins 9 months after graduation – during their studies, students pay only interest. Already 14.6 thousand adolescents receive education on these conditions. After the program was updated, the demand for educational loans quadrupled.

The Finance is Simple project helps clients to understand the intricacies of financial products and services, investing and managing their personal budget. In all channels of Sberbank, customers are informed about how to efficiently and safely use banking products and services, and, judging by the control tests, the bank’s customers have really improved their level of financial literacy.

Creative of the Year – the project “Artists at SberBank Online”. Thanks to the project, paintings from the collections of the world’s leading museums, such as the State Hermitage and the Tretyakov Gallery, as well as the work of young artists, have become closer to more than 64 million users of SberBank Online. The project started during the coronavirus pandemic, when it was impossible to admire the paintings in museums. Since then, the bank has already released 3 series of greeting screensavers.

The best IT solution (Readers’ Choice category) is the Telemarketing Robot project: an artificial intelligence algorithm independently calls customers, offering them Sberbank’s products and services. The service has no analogues in terms of the quality of work: only 0.5% of calls are transferred to the operator after communicating with the robot. Every third Sberbank call is made by a robot.

The best retail financial product is the Pay QR project. This year, the bank launched a new payment scenario using a QR code: you just need to provide the seller with your personal QR code from the SberBank Online mobile application for scanning. The service is also convenient for customers who can pay for a purchase without having cash or a card with them, including a smartphone without NFC, and for retail outlets that do not need additional equipment for this.

Creative of the Year (Readers’ Choice Category) – Digital Garden project. SberPervy, a division of the bank for wealthy clients, and Visa in July 2020 presented an educational project on conscious consumption. In each episode, experts tell how the things around us shape our personality, lifestyle and environment. The platform features video workshops on design, fashion, art, gastronomy – a guide to conscious consumption in different spheres of life, as well as articles on the philosophy of the project and the history of famous brands.